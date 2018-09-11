Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The shooting took place in Claremont Road after the first day of the Caribbean Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 12 people were injured in a shooting following a Caribbean Carnival.

A 12-year-old girl was among those hurt when shots were fired at a street party in Moss Side, Manchester, in the early hours of 12 August.

Several victims suffered "pellet-type wounds", while a man broke his leg.

The men, aged 24 and 30, are also being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin described it as a "dangerous attack".

The shooting happened during a street party on Claremont Road following the city's Caribbean Carnival, held in nearby Alexandra Park.

Armed and unarmed officers were deployed to the area after the shooting at about 02:30 BST.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people attend the Caribbean Carnival every year

Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening and all the victims had left hospital.

The men were arrested in the Baguley and Fallowfield areas of Manchester by officers from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team.

Det Ch Insp Larkin added: "Since this dangerous attack we have trawled through all available CCTV and intelligence to try and piece together the events of that morning."

He also urged people from the community to come forward if they had information about the shooting.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police described the shooting as a "dangerous attack"

The Caribbean Carnival, which has been held every summer since 1972, draws thousands of people.

Residents said a street party was usually held in Claremont Road after the first day of events.

After the shooting, the carnival's chairman Mike Bisson said it had "no connection to the carnival".

"The spirit of carnival is dance, music, vibrancy and well-behaved people enjoying themselves," he added.