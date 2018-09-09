British man dies after falling ill on Jet2 flight to Ibiza
- 9 September 2018
A British man has died after needing medical attention on a flight to Spain.
The Ibiza-bound Jet2 flight from Manchester diverted to Toulouse in France on Saturday evening due to the emergency.
A spokesperson for the airline said the man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital where he later died.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in contact with the French authorities following the death of a British man in Toulouse.
"We are supporting his family at this difficult time."