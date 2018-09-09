Image copyright The National Football Museum Image caption Manchester bands feature heavily in the exhibition, on show until 22 November

An exhibition celebrating the inextricable link between football and pop music has opened in Manchester.

Bands FC is the work of Mark Liptrott and Nick Fraser who have - in their own words - reimagined "bands as football teams and football teams as bands".

Oasis and The Stone Roses, for example, are reinvented in the image of Manchester rivals City and United, respectively beloved by the bands.

Bands FC is at Manchester's National Football Museum until 22 November.

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Oasis's crest combines the Gallagher brothers' love for Manchester City and the cover of the band's 1997 album Be Here Now

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown and bassist Mani are Manchester United fans - fittingly their badge is inspired by the Red Devils

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys get the name of their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not translated into Latin for their club crest

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Sheffield Wednesday's owl mascot dons Jarvis Cocker's distinctive specs and fringe to celebrate his band Pulp

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption AFC becomes AC/DC as the rockers are fused with London club Arsenal

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Damon Albarn is famously a Chelsea fan but Blur's crest adopts a distinctly northern flavour as the London band blend with Bolton Wanderers' badge