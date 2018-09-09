Bands FC on display at Manchester's Football Museum
- 9 September 2018
An exhibition celebrating the inextricable link between football and pop music has opened in Manchester.
Bands FC is the work of Mark Liptrott and Nick Fraser who have - in their own words - reimagined "bands as football teams and football teams as bands".
Oasis and The Stone Roses, for example, are reinvented in the image of Manchester rivals City and United, respectively beloved by the bands.
Bands FC is at Manchester's National Football Museum until 22 November.
Bands F.C. Exhibition— Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) September 6, 2018
at The National @FootballMuseum
September 7th - November 22nd.
Free to get in pic.twitter.com/YlgoyhA62i
End of Twitter post by @_Bands_FC