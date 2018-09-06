Image caption Kayden was 20 months old when he died

There was "gross failure" in the care of a toddler who died while awaiting emergency surgery, a coroner has said.

"Serious and basic failings" led to an "unacceptable delay" in Kayden Urmston-Bancroft's operation on a diaphragmatic hernia, an inquest heard.

Coroner Angharad Davies concluded the 20-month-old 's death of natural causes was "contributed to by neglect".

The chief executive of Royal Manchester Children's Hospital has apologised unreservedly to Kayden's family.

'Unacceptable delay'

Kayden, from Stockport, suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital while waiting for surgery on a diaphragmatic hernia.

The four-day inquest at Manchester town hall heard Kayden was on a list of patients requiring emergency surgery when he was admitted to the hospital on 12 April.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on 15 April, and died two days later.

Coroner Angharad Davies found he died of natural causes, contributed to by neglect of the hospital.

She identified missed opportunities to perform the surgery and said there were "a number of serious and basic failings which meant Kayden was not operated on that week".

The "unacceptable delay" in Kayden's surgery was "sufficiently serious to amount to a gross failure", she said.

A report compiled after his death showed a bed was not requested for Kayden until midday on 15 April.

Records showed three beds had been available on that day.

During the inquest, hospital boss Sir Michael Deegan said it was likely Kayden would have survived but for failings in his care.

In a letter read out at Wednesday's hearing, he apologised unreservedly for the "unacceptable lapse of standards".

'Watched him fade away'

After the inquest concluded, Kayden's family said "knowing that he could have been saved is hard to bear".

"You take your child to hospital and you think everything will be alright, that they'll be able to make them better," they said.

Image copyright PA/Family Handout Image caption Kayden's mum Shannon Bancroft was left devastated by his death

"We put Kayden's life in their hands and they let us down in the worst way possible.

"We begged them to help him over and over, but instead we had to watch him fade away.

"He died in pain and that's the thing I don't think we can ever forgive".