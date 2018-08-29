Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The taxi was said to have almost collided with another vehicle while the driver was distracted

A taxi driver has lost his licence after using his mobile phone to watch pornography while carrying a man and his 10-year-old daughter.

Hackney cab driver Mohammad Deinali, 64, picked up the two passengers at Manchester Airport in February.

The city's council said the man complained of hearing "sounds of people engaging in sexual activity" coming from the driver's compartment.

The council said it revoked the licence "on public safety grounds".

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar, executive member for neighbourhoods, described the matter as "shocking".

He said it was a "great relief" Mr Deinali would no longer be able to drive a taxi as it was "clear that he is utterly unfit to do so".

The passenger who made the complaint said at one point the taxi almost collided with another vehicle, which he felt was due to the driver being distracted.

He was said to have only switched his phone off as the taxi approached their destination in Altrincham.

During an appeal hearing Mr Deinali denied he had been accessing pornographic websites, claiming he used his phone to access other non-pornographic films.

However, his mobile phone was inspected and its browser history revealed a "significant quantity of pornographic websites" had been accessed, the council said.

Manchester magistrates upheld the revoking of his licence on 20 August.