Image caption Dr Nasser Kurdy needed hospital treatment after being stabbed

A man who stabbed an orthopaedic surgeon outside a mosque has been jailed.

Dr Nasser Kurdy, 58, was attacked from behind and stabbed in the neck outside the Altrincham Islamic Centre in Hale in September 2017.

Ian Rooke, 29, of no fixed abode, previously admitted to wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

He was jailed for five years and four months at Manchester Crown Court.

Rooke attacked Dr Kurdy as he walked into the centre on Grove Lane at about 17:30 BST on 24 September 2017.

The doctor went inside the building, picked up a chair to defend himself and went outside to confront Rooke, but he had fled.

The father-of-three suffered a 2in (5cm) wound to the back of his neck and needed hospital treatment.

In March, Rooke admitted wounding and apologised to Dr Kurdy at trial, a gesture which saw the doctor embrace the 29-year-old's mother in court.

Jurors cleared Rooke of attempted murder after hearing he has a personality disorder and had not taken his antipsychotic medication for two days prior to the assault.