Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The main three bus operators in Greater Manchester are First, Stagecoach and Arriva

Plans to introduce more than 100 electric buses in Greater Manchester have been unveiled.

Stagecoach said it hoped to bring in the fleet of zero-emission vehicles from 2019, if it secures £21.5m from the government.

The Enviro400 EV City buses would have a range of 190 miles and carry about 80 passengers.

Stagecoach said its £34.6m funding pledge would be the biggest investment in e-bus technology in Europe.

The e-buses, to be built by Falkirk-based manufacturer Alexander Davies, would operate on four high-frequency routes connecting Manchester city centre, the airport, Piccadilly station, six hospitals and two universities, the firm said.

Two further services would be mostly operated by electric vehicles and the new fleet would be fully in place by early 2020.

The introduction of the new buses is dependent on Stagecoach receiving funding from the government's Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has submitted a separate bid to receive funding for buses in the region under the same scheme.

It is seeking cash for 41 electric school buses in 2020, 10 electric buses on the guided busway between Leigh and Manchester and 13 electric buses on its city centre Metroshuttle service in 2021.