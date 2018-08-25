Image copyright TfGM Image caption Kat Mulhall and her wedding party had a whole tram to themselves

A fancy car or a horse and carriage may be the usual ways for a bride to arrive at her wedding. But a whole tram?

Kat Mulhall was in for a surprise when she asked Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) if she could reserve a Metrolink carriage.

The tram operators went one better and surprised her with a whole tram to make her day a "bit more special".

Mrs Mulhall, who married her partner Aimee on Friday, told the Manchester Evening News, it had been "fantastic".

Image copyright TfGM Image caption The wedding party made the most of their tram, posing for pictures en route

The couple's wedding was arranged to coincide with Manchester Pride weekend, which runs until Sunday.

As a result, Metrolink's operators KeolisAmey sent a special "rainbow tram", which has been "decorated in the colours of the rainbow to celebrate Manchester Pride and brighten everyone's journey", a TfGM spokesman said.

Mrs Mulhall said: "The whole tram was decorated and our names were on the outside.

"I would definitely recommend arriving at your wedding on a tram.

"And getting married on Pride weekend too. It's been pretty hectic but fantastic. As a same-sex couple it's making our own little statement about being able to make your own choices in life."