Image copyright Google Image caption The body of man in his 30s was found by patrolling police officers near Devon Street

A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was found on wasteland in Oldham.

Police officers on patrol found the body of a man in his 30s on a patch of land off Devon Street, Werneth, at 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man and a woman, 30, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A Home Office pathologist was due to carry out a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Death a 'puzzle'

Supt Debbie Dooley said: "My thoughts are with the man's family at this devastating time.

"My team and I will be working hard to give them all of the answers to the questions they understandably have.

"Our enquiries are in the very early stages and there are a lot of pieces to this puzzle missing."