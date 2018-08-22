Image caption The name of each person who died is inscribed in the wooden memorial

A new memorial has been unveiled to the 55 people who died in the 1985 Manchester airport disaster.

Fifty-three passengers and two crew members died when the engine caught fire on a British Airtours jet bound for Corfu, on 22 August 1985.

The 5m (16ft) tall wooden tribute bears the name of each person who died.

William Beckett, who lost his 18-year-old daughter Sarah in the accident, said it is "beyond whatever we would have expected... it is staggering."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Boeing 737 burst into flames on the runway 30 years ago

The disaster occurred after a blaze broke out in the engine of a Boeing 737 while it was on the runway.

The pilot abandoned take-off but passengers were left trapped as flames engulfed the rear of the plane.

Most of the victims died from the effects of smoke inhalation as passengers struggled to escape.

The tragedy led to significant changes in air travel, including the implementation of fire resistant seat covers.

Image caption A tree was planted close to Terminal One but relatives called for something more visible and substantial

In 2015, families of the victims received an apology from the airport "for their loss" and the "memories they have had to live with".

They were consulted on the design of the new memorial after it was felt that a previous plaque was an unworthy tribute to their loved ones.

Mr Beckett said he campaigned for more than 30 years because it was "a crass gesture to offer us such a pathetic memorial for such a huge number of people that died".

But he praised the new monument, saying "everybody is going to be blown away when they see it."

Image caption William Beckett lost his 18-year-old daughter Sarah in the accident

Remembering his daughter, he said though the pain "dulls with time... it does not necessarily feel any better when you get a day like today when all of us come together to remember what was a horrific disaster".

He said the "impressive memorial" represents "a closure" for him and also a reminder never to get complacent about passenger safety.