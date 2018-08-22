Image copyright GMP Image caption Muhammad Tafham killed Rahman Begum at her home in Rochdale

A man who murdered his mother-in-law after she helped his wife escape their troubled arranged marriage has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.

Muhammad Tafham, 31, killed Rahman Begum, 46, at her home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in February.

Tafham stabbed Mrs Begum after she helped her daughter return to her boyfriend, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Judge John Potter said Tafham had lied with a "tone of pathetic desperation".

After the killing, Tafham placed the 12in (30cm) kitchen knife in Mrs Begum's hand to make it appear as though she had taken her own life.

She had suffered three major stab wounds, including one to her heart.

During the trial, the jury heard Mrs Begum's daughter Aysha Gulraiz had continued to see a long-term partner in Bradford, despite entering an arranged marriage with Tafham in Pakistan in 2013.

He did not join his wife in the UK until September 2016.

Image copyright Google Image caption Rahman Begum had helped her daughter flee an unhappy arranged marriage to Muhammad Tafham

The killing took place just days after Tafham's wife left him to move back in with her boyfriend - with Mrs Begum's help.

The separation meant Tafham was in breach of his visa arrangements and at risk of deportation.

The court heard the couple needed to live together for three years so he could stay in the UK, but they constantly argued.

Ms Gulraiz had asked Tafham for a divorce, which he refused, and later went back to her boyfriend on 4 February.

Two days later Mrs Begum helped to trick Tafham into leaving their home in Clement Royds Street while her daughter returned to collect her belongings.

After his wife then blocked his calls, he went to Mrs Begum's house the following day and attacked her.

He initially told police he did not know who was responsible and had fled the property in a panic, but later changed his story and claimed her death was a suicide.

Tafham also changed his blood-stained clothes and sought to hide a latex glove, which was also soaked in blood.

Sentencing Tafham, Judge John Potter said Tafham had committed a "dreadful attack" on his mother-in-law.

The judge said what was said between them was "known only to you" but it was clear he was "enraged".

He added: "Your lies adopted a tone of pathetic desperation during your trial as you attempted to say, in my view, in a controlling and abusive way, that Mrs Begum had been responsible for her own death," he said.

Police said Tafham's "abhorrent" actions had "destroyed" a loving family.