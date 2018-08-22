Image caption Dukes 92 and Albert's Shed are next to each other in Manchester city centre's Castlefield area

Staff at two Manchester restaurants have fallen ill during an outbreak of hepatitis A.

Three staff members were discovered to have the liver virus at Dukes 92 and Albert's Shed in the city centre's Castlefield area.

Public Health England said the public risk was "very low", and immunisation was being offered to people who have had close contact with those infected.

The restaurants' parent firm said the source of the infection was "unclear".

Lucy McCarthy, operations director of Elle R Leisure, said the restaurants remained open, adding: "Public Health England have inspected our premises and are completely satisfied with the site and our procedures.

"We're doing everything we can to help them and the members of the team who have been affected."

PHE said it was not aware of any customers being affected.

Dr Caroline Rumble, of PHE North West's health protection team, said: "As a precaution we are offering immunisation to those we have identified as having had close contact with the cases to prevent the spread of infection."

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a virus affecting the liver.

It can cause symptoms including nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, fever and tiredness.

The virus can be unpleasant but it is not usually serious and most people make a full recovery and have life-long immunity after infection. It is usually mild in young children and many children have no symptoms at all.

The virus can spread from person to person, but transmission usually requires close contact.

Thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water after going to the toilet and during food preparation is recommended.

Source: Public Health England