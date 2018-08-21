Image copyright Google Image caption Rahman Begum had helped her daughter flee an unhappy arranged marriage to Muhammad Tafham

A man has been found guilty of murdering his mother-in-law after she helped his wife escape their troubled arranged marriage.

Muhammad Tafham, 31, had denied stabbing to death Rahman Begum, 46, at her home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in February.

Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court rejected Tafham's defence that Mrs Begum had stabbed herself with a bread knife before he fled in panic.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The jury heard Aysha Tafham, 25, had continued seeing a long-term partner in Bradford despite entering into an arranged marriage with the defendant in Pakistan in 2013.

'Transparent nonsense'

The killing on 7 February took place just days after the victim's daughter left her husband to move back in with her long-term boyfriend.

Mrs Begum helped trick the defendant into leaving their home in Clement Royds Street and hurriedly threw her belongings into bin bags before the lovers drove off.

The court was told the couple needed to live together for three years in order for Tafham to be allowed to stay in the UK.

Tafham said he heard a "scream" while he visited the house and found Mrs Begum lying face down in the kitchen with a knife in her chest.

He told the jury he thought he would get the blame and that he did not know the emergency number to ring in this country.

Prosecutors said his explanation was "transparent nonsense" and the defendant had picked up a 12in (30cm) kitchen knife in anger to attack his mother-in-law, and then placed the weapon in her hand to make the death appear as suicide.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Begum suffered three major stab wounds to the front of her body and one of them passed through her breast bone and through her heart.