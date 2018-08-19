Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The attack happened in Piccadilly Gardens

Three teenagers arrested after three men were stabbed during a night out in Manchester city centre have been released on bail, police have said.

The victims were attacked in Piccadilly Gardens in the early hours of Saturday.

They were taken to hospital but none of their injuries are life-threatening. A knife was found at the scene.

Three boys - two aged 15 and one aged 17 - have been been released on bail pending further investigation. Police said inquiries were continuing.