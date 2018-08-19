Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was struck on Topp Way in Bolton

A 65-year-old man died when he was hit by a Range Rover, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

The crash happened on a pedestrian crossing in Topp Way, Bolton, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He has also been detained on suspicion of causing death while uninsured and driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs.

He is currently in police custody for questioning and officers have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The 65-year-old died at the scene.

Sgt Lee Westhead, from GMP, said: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage which catches the incident or the white Range Rover Sport prior to the collision."