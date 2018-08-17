Image copyright Anderson family Image caption Gayle and Charlie Anderson were found dead by neighbours at their home in Jamaica

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of two British grandparents who were murdered as they started a new life in Jamaica.

Charlie Anderson, 74, and his 71-year-old wife Gayle, from Gorton, Manchester, were found dead in June after retiring to the Caribbean island.

Their funeral took place at Gorton Monastery on Friday.

A Jamaican Police investigation is continuing, but nobody has been charged with the killings.

The couple, who had been married for 55 years, were buried at Gorton Cemetery.

Mr and Mrs Anderson had moved to a rural community in Hope Bay, Portland, on the north-east of the island and were found dead in their home in Mount Pleasant by neighbours on 22 June.

At the scene - Stuart Flinders, BBC News

When news of Charlie and Gayle's deaths was announced their neighbours recalled a hard-working couple who would do anything for anybody.

Their sons described them as pillars of the community.

And the turnout today was a reflection of the strength of that feeling.

One mourner filmed the funeral on his phone to send to Jamaica.