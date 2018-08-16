Officer chasing man hit by police van in Salford
A police officer was injured when he was struck by a colleague's van while chasing a man.
Footage seen by the BBC shows the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer jumping out of a van to pursue a man in Leicester Road, Salford.
The officer was hit by the van which had followed him and the man onto Symons Street at about 15:00 BST on Thursday.
The force confirmed a male officer had been taken hospital with leg injuries.
A 29-year-old man was arrested on prison recall. Det Ch Insp Amanda Delamore wished the officer a speedy recovery.