Image copyright Nousby Image caption People are being advised to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed

Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze at a derelict pub which is sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Six fire engines are at what used to be the Band Stand pub in Wall Way in the Gorton area of Manchester. The fire broke out shortly before 15:00 BST.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any injuries.

It has advised people to avoid the area. Residents nearby should keep windows and doors shut as a precaution.