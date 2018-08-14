Image copyright Google Image caption Prosecutors claim Mrs Begum was killed at her home on Clement Royds Street

A man accused of murdering his mother-in-law after she helped her daughter leave their arranged marriage has insisted he did not blame her.

Muhammad Tafham, 31, has denied killing Rahman Begum, 46, in her Rochdale home.

Prosecutors claim he stabbed her before trying to make it look like suicide after she helped Aysha Gulraiz, 25, flee to her boyfriend in Bradford.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard Mrs Begum was found lying on the floor with a knife in her hand.

The prosecution claims Mr Tafham deliberately placed the blade in her hand.

'Like a mother'

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered three stab wounds to the front of her body, one of which had passed through her breastbone and into her heart.

The court heard Mr Tafham had killed Mrs Begum, also known as Ruksana, on 7 February after she helped trick him to leave the family home in Clement Royds Street so that her daughter and boyfriend could swiftly collect her belongings.

The jury was told upon arrest, he denied arguing with the mother-of-five and told a police officer he did not blame her for what had happened.

He also denied she had "insulted" him and claimed she was "like a mother" to him.

The court heard blood matching Mrs Begum's was found on the 31-year-old's hooded jacket and trainers, as well on a latex glove found in the jacket, which Mr Tafham had offered no explanation for.

The trial continues.