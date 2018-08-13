Image caption Elderly residents will be moved from Viewpark Care Home

Residents at a care home blighted by safety concerns are being moved to alternative accommodation.

Viewpark Care Home in Moston, Manchester,was rated as inadequate and placed under special measures by the Quality Care Commission.

Inspectors highlighted a "risk of scalding" from water taps and found some pain relief medication had run out.

Manchester City Council cancelled its contract and is moving 12 residents.

The QCC report also found a bath chair to be unsafe, and raised concerns about the management of medicines.

It also noted "uncleanliness", including a dirty wheelchair, dirty wall tiles and one bedroom having a "strong odour of urine".

'Wellbeing a priority'

The home, which cares for people with dementia, was blocked from taking any new residents in September.

Councillor Bev Craig said she believed Viewpark would close.

She said: "We have been working with families during the last few weeks to help them to find alternative homes for their relatives as their wellbeing is our priority.

"Most of the residents have found new homes with the remaining five residents due to leave soon.

"It is anticipated that the home will close."

No-one at the care home was available for comment.