Image caption The car apparently lost control and veered into the house in Duckinfield

A car has ploughed into a home in Greater Manchester, crashing through the front door and breaking a window.

The Vauxhall mounted the pavement and veered into the house in Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, at 02:15 BST.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said a woman was in the house at the time, although police said there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the crash remained unclear and the safety of the home was being assessed, the fire service said.