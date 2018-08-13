Image caption The body was found in a property on Palatine Street

Three more people have been arrested after a man's body was found in a house, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

A man and two women were held on suspicion of murder on Sunday over the death in Rochdale on Saturday.

GMP had previously arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of murder.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was found on Palatine Street, around 22:30 BST. The arrested men are aged 43, 49, and 70; the women are 44, 47 and 69.

Det Supt Debbie Dooley said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we now have a further three people in custody bringing the total number of arrests to six so far.

"However, our investigation does not stop here and we would continue to urge the public to get in touch with any information they have."