Three arrested after body found in Rochdale house

  • 12 August 2018
Image caption The body was found in a property on Palatine Street

Three people have been arrested after a man's body was found in a house, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said.

Officers found the victim on Palatine Street, Rochdale, after 22:30 BST on Saturday.

Police have launched a murder investigation. Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

GMP said enquiries are in the "very early stages" and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

