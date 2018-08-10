Image copyright NCA Image caption A search is on for Salman Gull, who is believed to have been in a VW Passat

A gun and ammunition were thrown out of a car in Manchester, prompting a police manhunt.

On 28 July two men in a white VW Passat were followed by officers from Oldham to Levenshulme.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said that "unbeknown to officers" a firearm and ammunition were thrown out near a pub on Alexandra Terrace.

A 22-year-old man was arrested but police also want to trace Salman Gull, from Wilbraham Road in Chorlton.

The 24-year-old is described as being Asian, 6ft, of a heavy build and with a beard.

He speaks with a northern accent and has a three-inch scar on his right wrist.

Image copyright NCA Image caption The gun was thrown out of a car, police said

The firearm and ammunition were found by a member of the public and handed in to police.

NCA operations manager Andrew Etherington said: "This is an extremely serious offence.

"It is important that we find Gull as soon as possible. I would like to remind that anyone helping Gull or actively frustrating our attempts to locate him could find themselves being arrested."

The NCA appealed for anyone with information about Gull's whereabouts to contact them.