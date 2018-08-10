Image caption The university will offer sport, media and business courses, say UA92

A campus building at a college backed by former Manchester United players has been approved.

Councillors in Trafford gave the green light for the so-called "Class of 92" to convert the former Kellogg's head office in Stretford.

The campus is the centrepiece of the former teammates' University Academy 92 (UA92), which will open next year.

The plans overcame objections from opposition councillors who want the government to make a final decision.

UA92, which will offer sports and media courses, is the brainchild of Gary Neville, younger brother Phil and fellow Reds Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes.

'Excellent facility'

It will operate as part of Lancaster University.

Councillor Daniel Bunting said: "This is going to be a truly excellent facility that will add to the area."

Trafford Council's two Green Party members wanted to see the application referred to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government to ensure it had undergone an "impartial" assessment.

UA92 is part of Trafford Council's refreshed £170m Stretford master plan which includes proposals to redevelop part of Stretford Mall and bring the Grade II listed art deco Essoldo cinema on Chester Road back into use.

The council is one of the partners involved in the scheme, alongside development giant Bruntwood, Trafford College and Microsoft, which plans to take over part of the former Kellogg's site.

In January 2018, a planning application was approved for student village after UA92 dropped proposals for a 20-storey tower block in favour of low-rise accommodation.