A pensioner has been arrested after a cache of guns and ammunition were found at a house in Oldham.

Police raided the house on Tuesday morning before arresting the man, 72, on suspicion of having a prohibited weapon two days later.

The warrant was executed after a cat was trapped in a snare on 28 July.

The raids were led by Greater Manchester Police's Xcalibre task force, which deals with gun and gang crime.

Police said the cat trapped in the snare on Bardsley Vale Avenue was also found to have an airgun pellet in her paw.

Det Insp Claire McGuire said: "I understand that this incident may cause concern in the community however I want to reassure local residents that we have a team of officers working hard on this investigation."