Man charged over Salford mother and son doorstep shootings
- 9 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged over the shooting of a seven-year-old boy and his mother on the doorstep of their home in Salford.
Jayne Hickey, then aged 30, and her son Christian were both shot in the legs when two men knocked on their front door in October 2015.
Carne Thomasson, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Greater Manchester Police said Mr Thomasson was arrested in Spain in June.