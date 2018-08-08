Image copyright TfGM Image caption Metrolink is the largest light rail network in the UK

Drivers on Greater Manchester's Metrolink tram network have called off a proposed strike after agreeing a 10% pay deal which will see some drivers paid £33,000.

Unite members were planning the strike action on the August bank holiday.

But the union said some 340 drivers had now accepted a deal which addressed concerns that they were paid up to £7,000 less than those in other cities.

Operator KeolisAmey Metrolink said the deal "recognises the value" of drivers.

The deal is for a 3.7% increase backdated to January, a 10% rise from January 2019 and the retail price index from January 2020.

Drivers with more than 18 months' experience will be paid £30,000, backdated to January, and £33,000 from 2019.

KeolisAmey managing director Aline Frantzen said the deal was "fair to all employees".

Unite regional officer Steve Davies said the deal "must be one of the best such deals negotiated in the UK this year".

He added: "As a result of the vote, our members will be working normally to keep the people of Greater Manchester on the move."