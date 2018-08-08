Image caption Drivers are being advised to avoid the Ardwick area of Manchester

A large fire broke out at a cash-and-carry in Manchester, leading to plumes of smoke being seen across the city skyline.

At its peak, more than 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze at Imperial Knitwear Ltd in the Ardwick area of the city after being called at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

The incident was scaled down at 23:00 but crews remain at the scene.

The building is unstable and there are road closures in place.

Police said the building had been evacuated but there were no reports of casualties.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said road closures were in place from the Apollo theatre roundabout and down Stockport Road and Hyde Road, as far as Devonshire Street.

Group Manager Mark Threader said: "Please remain patient, firefighters are continuing to work tirelessly in tough conditions and will be here through the night, and possibly over the next couple of days."

The service added that "there is no information on the cause of the fire yet".

Skip Twitter post by @manchesterfire Update on the fire on Hyde Road in #Ardwick - 🚒scaling down from 12 fire engines to 8, Stockport Road and Hyde Road remain closed from Apollo Theatre to Devonshire Street. Will remain at the incident overnight and coming days https://t.co/OaOvxrpmK9 https://t.co/YzNxdOQw7q — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) August 7, 2018 Report

Drivers have been advised to avoid Hyde Road and people have been told to keep their windows shut, especially in the Gorton and Longsight areas.