Image copyright Google Image caption The girls heard the kitten noises coming from this wooded area near Catfloss Close

A naked man lured a group of young girls into some bushes by making kitten noises, police have said.

The youngsters, aged between eight and 10, heard "mewing" from woodland and went to investigate.

When they got closer, the "shocked" children saw the man holding a cushion in front of his body, Cheshire Police said.

They have appealed for witnesses who were near Catfloss Close, Warrington, at 15:55 BST on Monday.

Sgt Ruth Atherton said: "I would urge anyone with any information on the man or who sees anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact police."

The Warrington Guardian reported that a mother of one of the girls said her daughter saw a cat running from the bushes and on hearing kitten noises went to help.

She said: "I've never been so disgusted in my life."