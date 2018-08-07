Image copyright Google Image caption The knife-wielding robber was said to have been hiding in the building's roof

Two people have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in which a man reportedly jumped down through the ceiling after hiding in the roof.

A man threatened staff with a knife before stealing from a safe at the Vernon Building Society in Hazel Grove, near Stockport, on Tuesday morning, police said.

Eyewitnesses told officers the man had jumped down through the ceiling.

A 34-year-old man and a woman, 31, were being questioned.

Det Insp Gina Brennard described the raid as "terrifying" and "not your average bank robbery".

She added: "The fact the offender was in the ceiling of the building is concerning, and we have a full team investigating when and how he got up there."

A red Fiat 500 was also seized on Lever Street, around the corner from the building society.

Greater Manchester Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.