The driver of a hearse was charged to cross a toll bridge during a funeral journey.

Concerns have been raised after the driver was stopped and asked for 12p to cross the Warburton Toll Bridge, near Lymm, on Thursday.

Bridge owner Peel Ports said its policy is for tolls to be waived for funerals.

Tolls resumed in June after a new payment booth replaced one destroyed in a suspected arson on 10 May.

A Peel spokeswoman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We can confirm that it is our policy to waive the toll at Warburton Toll Bridge for funeral processions and we are currently investigating the incident concerned.

Kay Antrobus, who ran a funeral parlour in Partington before retiring 12 years ago, said hearses and other vehicles that formed part of a procession, always had to pay to pass the bridge during her 12 years as a funeral director.

The Partington resident has called on the payment booth operators to allow funeral procession vehicles to cross for free "out of decency".

She added: "If you were doing a funeral, and in a cortege, they would charge you and the mourners behind you.

"In circumstances like that, I thought they would have dignity. I think it needs changing in this day and age."

The bridge, which costs 12p or 25p for a day ticket, has been the subject of repeated complaints from motorists over congestion.