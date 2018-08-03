Police are investigating a report of 'election fraud' in Rochdale
- 3 August 2018
Police are investigating a report of electoral fraud in Greater Manchester, the local force has confirmed.
Greater Manchester Police said it had received a report on 24 May which related to that month's local elections.
The BBC understands an investigation has been launched relating to a candidate in Rochdale.
A police spokesman said a 51-year-man had attended a voluntary interview and that inquiries were ongoing.