Cheshire Police make 'colossal' £20m cocaine seizure

  • 3 August 2018
Some of a seizure of cocaine by Cheshire Police Image copyright Cheshire Police
Image caption Police said the seizure was "one of the largest in Cheshire's history"

A "colossal" amount of cocaine with a street value of about £20m has been found by police searching a van that was stopped on a motorway.

Officers halted the van and a car between Junctions 19 and 20 on the M6 northbound, near Knutsford in Cheshire, at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

Three men and a woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police said the seizure was "one of the largest in Cheshire's history".

Det Ch Supt Aaron Duggan said he was confident the "colossal seizure [would] go some way toward disrupting the illegal organised crime groups preying on the most vulnerable people in our communities".

Image copyright Cheshire Police
Image caption The drugs were found in a van that was stopped on the M6 in Cheshire

