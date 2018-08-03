Cheshire Police make 'colossal' £20m cocaine seizure
A "colossal" amount of cocaine with a street value of about £20m has been found by police searching a van that was stopped on a motorway.
Officers halted the van and a car between Junctions 19 and 20 on the M6 northbound, near Knutsford in Cheshire, at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.
Three men and a woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Police said the seizure was "one of the largest in Cheshire's history".
Det Ch Supt Aaron Duggan said he was confident the "colossal seizure [would] go some way toward disrupting the illegal organised crime groups preying on the most vulnerable people in our communities".