Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Police said the seizure was "one of the largest in Cheshire's history"

A "colossal" amount of cocaine with a street value of about £20m has been found by police searching a van that was stopped on a motorway.

Officers halted the van and a car between Junctions 19 and 20 on the M6 northbound, near Knutsford in Cheshire, at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.

Three men and a woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police said the seizure was "one of the largest in Cheshire's history".

Det Ch Supt Aaron Duggan said he was confident the "colossal seizure [would] go some way toward disrupting the illegal organised crime groups preying on the most vulnerable people in our communities".