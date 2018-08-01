Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the assault took place near the junction of Mossfield Road and Dewberry Close

A deaf man was stabbed and another punched for using sign language in an "unprovoked attack", police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the victims, aged 46 and 43, were assaulted at about midnight on Thursday as they walked home from a Swinton pub.

The younger man was hit in the face while the 46-year-old, stabbed in the stomach with a 30cm knife with a pink handle, remains in a stable condition.

The two suspects are believed to be boys aged between 14 and 17.

'Simply walking home'

Police said the assault took place near the junction of Mossfield Road and Dewberry Close.

PC James Wakeley said: "This was a shocking, unprovoked attack on two friends who were simply walking home after enjoying a night out at the pub.

"They tried to calm the situation by explaining as best they could that they were deaf, but were met with violence."

After one of the boys punched the younger man, the second youth knifed the 46-year-old.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition, police said.

One of the offenders was described as 5ft 6in tall, white, of thin build was wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit, trainers and a hooded top.

The second male was described as about 5ft, white, of thin build, with short black hair. He was also wearing a grey tracksuit.

Both were right handed, police added.

PC Wakeley said: "We are thankful that the victim who was stabbed is recovering well in hospital, but this could have been a different story.

"We would urge anyone who has any information on this crime to contact police immediately."