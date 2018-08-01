Image caption The man told investigators he suffered injuries to his face, shoulder and wrist in the arrest

Three police officers have a "case to answer" over their use of force while arresting a man, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said.

The IOPC investigated the actions of six officers after a man suffered facial fractures while being detained in Bolton in 2015.

PC Alex Merrett, PC Phillip Ng'Andu and Temporary Sgt William Jennings-Wharton will face a gross misconduct hearing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a date for the hearing was yet to be set.

An IOPC spokeswoman said the watchdog received a complaint from the man, who was held over an assault and later found not guilty, following his arrest.

He told investigators he had also suffered injuries to his shoulder and wrist and had required hospital treatment.

She said the IOPC investigation was completed in July 2017, when the evidence was handed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

After prosecutors decided not to charge the officers, the report was then shared with GMP, which made the decision to instigate gross misconduct proceedings in April.