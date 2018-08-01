Image copyright GMP Image caption Allen Ingram had been standing next to his taxi when it was hit

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a "completely innocent" taxi driver died following a police chase.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a car was in collision with three vehicles and crashed into 64-year-old Allen Ingram in Denton on Tuesday.

Police said a 26-year-old man had presented himself at Cheadle police station and was being questioned.

A man and a woman held in connection with the crash have been released.

The pair, arrested on Tuesday also on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have since been told no further action will be taken against them.

Image caption The crash has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct

GMP said a white Vauxhall Mokka had failed to stop for officers and was in collision with several other cars during the short pursuit.

Mr Ingram who worked for Call-A-Cab had been standing next to his taxi when he was hit in St Lawrence Road.

He was given emergency treatment at the scene but died of his injuries.

Among the floral tributes to Mr Ingram left at the scene was one from his daughter Claire who said he was "deeply loved".

She wrote: "I will always hold dear your carefree happy attitude. I will miss you dearly."

A fellow taxi driver who has known Mr Ingram for more than 25 years said he was known as "gentle Al".

Paying tribute to him, Steven Pownall said: "If you needed help he would help you. You wouldn't have met a nicer guy."

Image caption Friend and colleague Steven Pownall said Mr Ingram was known as "gentle Al"

"Yesterday's incident was truly distressing for everyone involved," Ch Supt Neil Evans said.

"He was an innocent man that tragically lost his life and I know that Allen's family, together with our officers, other emergency services and the local community, have really felt the impact of this incident."

He said the force had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct in line with normal police procedure.