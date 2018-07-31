Image caption The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct

A "completely innocent" taxi driver died when a car being chased by police crashed into several vehicles.

Police said the man aged in his 60s was hit as he was getting in or out of his car in Denton, Greater Manchester.

Officers started following a vehicle being driven suspiciously at about 12:40 BST.

A man, 39, and a woman, 37, were arrested for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving. Police are hunting for another man who fled the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a white Vauxhall Mokka failed to stop for officers and hit several other cars during a short pursuit, including a taxi and a man who was stood next to it.

Eye-witness Ali Yousuf told the BBC he "heard a big bang" and saw a police officer giving the driver first aid.

GMP said the victim's family have been informed of his death but formal identification is yet to take place.

'Heart breaks'

Ch Supt Neil Evans said it was an "absolutely devastating day for all involved".

"This completely innocent man has lost his life after getting caught up in this incident.

"The man's family have now been made aware. My heart breaks at the thought of what they must be going through.

"We have two people in custody and a large operation in place to find the other man.

He urged him to "do the right thing and hand yourself in".

Ch Supt Evans said: "Show the family of this man some respect and face what you have done."

Witnesses or anyone who may be able to help in the investigation have been urged to come forward.

The force said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct "in line with normal police procedure".

St Lawrence Road was closed at the junction with Stockport Road.