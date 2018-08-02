Image copyright GMP Image caption Allen Ingram had been standing next to his taxi when it was hit

A man has been charged with causing the death of a taxi driver during a police chase.

Police said a car was in collision with three vehicles and crashed into 64-year-old Allen Ingram in Denton on Tuesday. He died at the scene.

Daniel Sayers, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody by Tameside magistrates and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 30 August.

Mr Ingram, who worked for Call-A-Cab, had been standing next to his taxi when he was hit in St Lawrence Road.

He was given emergency treatment at the scene but died of his injuries.