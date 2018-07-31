Image caption Police said a report on the deaths would be prepared for the coroner

The deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered in a Greater Manchester park are not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to Davyhulme Park in Urmston, Trafford at 08:40 BST on Tuesday following reports of two bodies being found.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said the men were both believed to be in their 50s.

A report on their deaths will now be prepared for the coroner, the police spokeswoman added.