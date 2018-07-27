Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tests revealed Frank Lennon had suffered "unexplained injuries"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 53-year-old man who was found dead in Manchester.

Frank Lennon was discovered at his home in Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police launched a murder inquiry after a post-mortem examination revealed he had suffered "unexplained injuries".

An 18-year-old man, from Middleton, has been detained and remains in custody for questioning.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.