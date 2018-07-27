Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption All the occupants of the prison van were accounted for, said Cheshire Fire and Rescue.

Two prisoners were freed from a prison van after it burst into flames on a Cheshire motorway.

The women - along with two escort officers - escaped unhurt after the blaze which happened between junctions nine and 10 of the M62 near Warrington.

"Police were quickly on scene and are assisting to escort the prisoners to their destination," said a spokesman for prison escort firm, GEOAmey.

Two fire crews dealt with the incident, which caused delays from 13:00 BST.

"Crews attended the scene and discovered a prison van which was well alight. All of the occupants of the van were accounted for," Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reported.

One lane of the eastbound carriageway remained closed at 15:30 BST, according to Highways England.

GEOAmey confirmed: "A secure escort vehicle caught fire. There were two escort officers and two female prisoners on board the vehicle who are all safe.

"A full investigation will be carried out into the cause of the fire."