London-style fare zones are to be adopted across Greater Manchester's tram network from January.

The four-zone system, approved by Greater Manchester Combined Authority, reduces the number of fares on Metrolink from 8,556 to 10.

Passengers will pay according to the number of zones they travel through.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said 78.5% of fares will be cheaper under a zonal system, with 11.5% costing more.

However, prices were already due to rise in January with adult fares increasing by about 6% annually until 2020.

The shake-up on Metrolink will see the introduction of four ringed zones.

Zone 1 covers city centre stations and Cornbrook, with Metrolink stops at Manchester Airport, Bury, Altrincham and Rochdale in Zone 4.

Fares will be calculated based on the number of zones passed through, with each zone only counted once.

The changes will make Metrolink "simpler, more convenient and better value for money" and pave the way for a more integrated ticketing system, said transport bosses.

Almost 5,000 people responded a consultation exercise, with 73% reporting they found the structure easy to understand and 42% believing zonal fares would offer better value-for-money.

Some 37% thought the new system would be more expensive.

The boundaries between Zones 3 and 4 were adjusted at Whitefield, near Bury, in response to feedback.