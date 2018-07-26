Image copyright Family handout Image caption Father-of-three Michael Peers was brought up in Birkenhead, Merseyside

A father-of-three who died following a disturbance in Greater Manchester has been described as "a clown" and "a huge character" by his family.

Michael Peers, 37, died after being found critically injured at a flat in Brownlow Way, Bolton, on 22 July.

Police believe he was attacked during an incident involving a group.

Mr Peers' family said he had shared "belly laughs" with his mum, was a "protector" to his brothers, and "simply the world" to his children.

Previously serving in the Army, Mr Peers was described as "a Birkenhead lad" brought up "by his Nanna Glenn who he adored".

He was "a huge character and liked by all".

Eight people were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Four of them - three men aged 35, 43 and 58, and a woman aged 50 - have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Two men, aged 45 and 46, and two women, aged 36 and 53, have been released with no further action.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police, said inquiries were "very much ongoing".