Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption The development would stretch from Angel Meadow on the edge of the city centre to Collyhurst

Plans to build 15,000 new homes north of Manchester city centre have been approved by councillors.

Planners at Manchester City Council have backed the Northern Gateway project, which will see the new homes built by 2038.

The project is a joint venture between the council and the Far East Consortium developers.

People will be invited to take part in an eight week consultation period throughout August and September.

The council said the plans would be among the largest regeneration projects in the UK, stretching 1.5 miles (2.4 km) from Angel Meadow on the edge of the city centre to Collyhurst.

Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption The project would feature several green spaces

It would feature a large park "connecting seven new and emerging neighbourhoods through high quality open green spaces and public squares".

The council said it would also feature at least 3,000 affordable homes.

People will be invited to view the plans in detail and share their thoughts and ideas during the consultation period.

Councillor Suzanne Richards, executive member for housing and regeneration, described the plans as "a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the Irk Valley".