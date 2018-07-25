Image caption A cot was seen being taken to the area where the baby girl was discovered in Heywood

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby girl was found on woodland.

The newborn, named Pearl by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was found by a dog walker near Peel Lane at a beauty spot in Heywood, Rochdale on 4 April.

Police said a 48-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from the Rochdale area, had been held for questioning.

The pair have also been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth and for allegedly preventing a lawful burial.

Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries, including DNA analysis and drafting in a behavioural psychologist, to piece together what had happened.

Detectives are searching premises in George Street, Heywood.

The Press Association reported that its sources had confirmed that the suspects, who remain in custody for questioning, were the child's parents.

GMP refused to confirm their identity.

'Incredibly heartbreaking'

Forensic examinations determined that the girl had been born with a congenital defect that resulted in her missing two ribs. She was probably newborn and likely to be Caucasian, although mixed heritage could not be ruled out.

The girl was found abandoned, unclothed, and with neither a blanket nor a nappy.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt Lewis Hughes said: "This continues to be an incredibly heartbreaking case for everyone involved - from the detectives working painstaking hours to find those responsible to members of the public that have felt the loss of Pearl.

"While we have two people in custody, our investigation is still very much ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information - no matter how insignificant it may seem - to please get in touch.

"We're committed to finding the truth for this little girl and truly believe the public could hold the key to this tragic case."

A permanent memorial is to be created in tribute to the baby following a campaign from a group of local mothers who said they did not want her to be forgotten.

Rochdale Council has approved plans for a bench with a plaque bearing Pearl's name on a bridge near Peel Lane.