Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption James Lunt was sentenced to five years in prison

A man who repeatedly stabbed another man outside his home following a long-running dispute has been jailed.

The victim, aged in his 40s, managed to drive himself to hospital after the attack in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, in January.

He has since recovered from injuries inflicted by the 10-inch (25cm) knife.

James Lunt, 47, of Leigh, Wigan, admitted wounding with intent and was jailed for five years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Lunt had confronted the man outside his house after the pair had argued on the phone, stabbing him four times in the chest, the court heard.

Police said Lunt later answered "no comment" to questions during interviews.

Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption Armed police were sent to the scene

Det Sgt Joseph Harrop of Greater Manchester Police said: "This was a very serious crime that could have ended in even more tragic circumstances.

"Thankfully, the victim was able to get medical assistance and is recovering well."