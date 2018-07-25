Murder victim's family 'devastated'

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police are now treating his death as a murder

The family of a man found murdered in his home has said he "wouldn't hurt a soul".

Frank Lennon's body, 53, was found at a property on Hamerton Road, Collyhurst, Manchester on Sunday.

Post-mortem tests found he suffered unexplained injuries and detectives are now treating his death as a murder.

Paying tribute to him, his family said he was "a loving, caring and sensitive man with a heart of gold".

In a statement, they said: "We don't understand who would want to hurt such a kind and funny man, who would do anything for anyone.

"Any information anyone has, no matter how big or small you think it is, please find it in your hearts to contact police."

"All of our family are devastated beyond belief," they said.