Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after a "disturbance" on Brownlow Way in Bolton

Police investigating a man's death following a disturbance in Bolton have made an eighth murder arrest.

Officers were called to a flat in Brownlow Way at about 00:20 BST on Sunday after paramedics found Michael Peers critically injured.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the 37-year-old's murder on Monday as Greater Manchester Police made a new appeal for information.

Seven others were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

Four men aged 43, 45, 46 and 58 and three women aged 36, 50 and 53 - remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Daniels said: "We know that a disturbance took place in the block of flats before Michael died, so it's really important that anyone who heard this - or saw anything in the early hours of Sunday night - shares this with police."