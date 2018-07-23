Image copyright Anthony Hilton Image caption Armed police are guarding the scene outside the hotel

Armed police are at a hotel in Manchester where a woman was attacked and left with serious neck injuries.

Police said the victim managed to flag down officers outside Beetham Tower on Deansgate at about 11:10 BST.

Three men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim has lacerations to her neck and crime scene officers are searching one of the Hilton's hotel rooms and the street outside the tower.

Greater Manchester Police said the attack is not believed to be related to terrorism or thought to be a random act.

Cordons are in place outside the hotel in central Manchester, where three marked police cars remain.

A section of pavement opposite the hotel outside the 340 Deansgate office building has also been blocked off.

Anthony Hilton, 32, who works in a nearby letting agents, told the Press Association: "There must have been 15 undercover and normal police cars out in the street.

"Police were running to and fro from the car park and the Hilton hotel."